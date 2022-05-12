Governor Set to Fish on Cut Foot Sioux Lake Saturday

The Governor's Fishing Opener has been a tradition in Minnesota since 1948. Governor Tim Walz will be fishing Saturday May 14th on Cut Foot Sioux Lake near Lake Winnie. The Leech Lake/Lake Winnibigoshish area is hosting this year's event. Governor Walz will fish with Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame guide Tom Neustrom on a lake on the Leech Lake Reservation, Cut Foot Sioux Lake. Leech Lake Chairman Faron Jackson, Sr., and Leech Lake fishing guide Rory Haaland will also join the Governor.

Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON this week. This is the 74th Minnesota fishing opener. The Governor's fishing opener is in an around the Chippewa National Forest. This ranges from the Cass Lake area, to Lake Winnie and Leech Lake. Hayes says the state of Minnesota and Explore Minnesota is working alongside the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. She says Explore Minnesota is excited to highlight their community and culture.

Explore Minnesota works with the Governor's office to put on the Governor's fishing opener. Hayes says the Minnesota DNR says that 1.2 million people buy fishing licenses each year. Each year Hayes says a half a million anglers are estimated to be out on opening day.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alyssa Hayes it is available below.