Want to Catch Fish this Weekend? Here’s How.

The Minnesota walleye fishing opener is Saturday May 14. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says walleyes are done spawning and are looking to feed. Schmitt says for the most success look in shallow water. He says water temperatures up north will be in the 40 to 50 degree range with local water temperatures in the mid 50s. Schmitt says that bodes well for walleye fishing. He says channels between lakes, wind swept points, and shallow sand or gravel will hold walleyes.

The presentation to have the most success in catching walleye this weekend according to Schmitt would be an 1/8 ounce jig with a minnow. He says he wouldn't go any bigger than an 1/8 ounce. Schmitt says most bait stores should have a good supply of minnows. He says bait trappers have been working hard this week. Schmitt says the supply may not as good as a typical opener but the supply of minnows is better than originally expected.

He says minnows would be the best option this time of year with leeches coming later in the year. Schmitt says if you cannot find minnows the 2nd choice would be shallow running crank baits, jig and plastics. He says at lot of the presentation is lake dependent.

Schmitt has some suggestions to keep young people fishing. He says don't have them dependent on catching walleyes but lots of fish like crappies and blue gills which are readily available. Schmitt says keep it simple for kids with a bobber, a reel and put them on as many fish as possible. He says the crappie and blue gill bite could be phenomenal.

