Bear Sightings in Central Minnesota Aren’t Uncommon

There have been numerous reports of bear activity within the last week in south St. Cloud. The photo below was taken Sunday, April 7 in the Walden Woods neighborhood. A resident in Bent Tree acres had evidence of bear claw scratches on the side of their garage. A couple of years ago a bear was spotted on the southeast side of St. Cloud and in the St. Augusta area.

photo courtesy of WJON listener photo courtesy of WJON listener loading...

Get our free mobile app

All of the bears in Minnesota are black bears. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says there is more bears in Central Minnesota than people realize. He says you just don't see them out and about very often. Schmitt explains bears are out looking for food just like deer or turkeys. He says bears have come out of hibernation and will be looking for bird feeders and garbage cans.

Schmitt says bears are just as scared of you as you may be of them. He says black bear attacks on humans are rare.