Fishing/Hunting Positives With Recent Snow

The two rounds of snowfall in the past week have some benefits. The dry conditions were really becoming noticeable on area lakes, streams, ponds and rivers. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the precipitation helps but we need more. Schmitt explains the small wetlands really drive duck production more than larger bodies of water. He says they are more productive as far as nesting and those locations were drying up.

Schmitt was open water fishing prior to the recent snowfall and says it was difficult getting into some of the bays because of the low water levels. He says the snowfall and cooler temperatures just slows the push to spring down. Schmitt explains this will allow for fish movements to go back to a normal time frame with their spawn. He says fish were starting to spawn in southern Minnesota rivers.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is considering putting sturgeon on the endangered species list. Schmitt says the Center for Biological Diversity recently sued the Fish and Wildlife Service and required them to put sturgeon on the Federally protected list. He says Minnesota has a great sturgeon fishing population and can be found in the state on Lake of the Woods, the Rainy River and the St. Croix River. Schmitt says says Big Stone Lake and many in Ottertail County lakes also have sturgeon. He believes sturgeon doesn't need to be protected in Minnesota and urges people to contact their congressperson if you agree.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.