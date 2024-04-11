Stream Trout Fishing Is Big In This Part of the MN

The stream trout season opens Saturday in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says we have trout fishing options in every region of the state. That consists of rainbow, brown, and brook trout. Schmitt says in the southeastern part of Minnesota with over 700 miles of streams it has been really become popular. He says the restaurants and bars will be busy this weekend in southeastern Minnesota. The most popular locations are the White Water River, Root River and Trout Run Creek. On the north shore there are more than 200 creeks and rivers which makes it another great option for trout fishing. Schmitt says we have some options locally on streams and rivers but not at the level of the previously mentioned spots. He expects a great weekend to trout fish with the weather we're expected to have.

Wild turkey hunting season starts in Minnesota next Wednesday. Schmitt says turkeys came through the mild winter well with limited mortality. He says Minnesota has never had a 14,000 turkeys harvested in the spring but the table is set for a record setting season. Schmitt explains the weather will play a role and so will participation but if participation is where he expects it and weather cooperates, we could see high harvest numbers.

With ice gone from Central Minnesota lakes Schmitt says many anglers locally are finding success fishing crappies and blue gills. Locations he's had luck with include 8-11 feet of water anywhere you can find old weeds. He is not finding a lot of activity in bays, channels or harbors.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.