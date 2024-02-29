Reducing Walleye Limits in MN Being Discussed Again

For the past 7-8 years reducing walleye limits in Minnesota has been a topic of discussion at the state legislature. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the DNR and different working groups have talked about reducing the walleye limit from 6 fish to 3 or 4 fish. Schmitt says there is no biological data that indicates reducing the limit is going to do anything to reduce harvest or improve walleye fishing in Minnesota. He says there is both support for this change and plenty of opposition. Schmitt says he's neither for or against. He says he's in a position where he can fish often but not everyone has that luxury. Schmitt explains for those that don't have that flexibility they may be against the limit changing from 6 to 3 or 4.

Schmitt says the vast majority of people don't catch the limit anyway. He says catching the limit of walleyes is hard. Schmitt says those in favor of the change are those who fish a lot including fishing guides. He says walleye fishing drives lots of things in Minnesota from tourism and money aspect so he'd like to see the legislature take a detailed look at it if a change is to happen. Schmitt doesn't believe a change will happen this legislative session unless it gets fast tracked soon.

Ice fishing in Minnesota is winding down. Schmitt says there were some people in Central Minnesota still ice fishing but he suggests going north of Brainerd for safer ice. He suspects a few people will brave the ice this weekend after a stretch of colder days on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Schmitt says the transition from ice to open water fishing is likely to happen early this spring. He says the ice we do have isn't stable and won't take long to melt off.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.