Fishing Is Amping Up Going Into Memorial Weekend

Crappie fishing is really picking up as we head into a busy Memorial Weekend. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. He says fish are either done spawning, starting to spawn or are staging just outside spawning areas. Schmitt says crappies can be found in shallow water near rice beds, bull rushes and near shorelines. He says it can be like "shooting fish in a barrel". Schmitt suggests throwing some of the big ones back because they are really vulnerable right now. He says water temperatures will start warming up causing the fish to move. Schmitt expects a lot of crappies to be caught this weekend.

Schmitt explains there are plenty of great crappie, bass and panfish options on local lakes. He says local lake temperatures are in the low to mid 60s right now. Schmitt believes fishing will improve from here as temperatures rise to the upper 60s within the next week. He says walleye fishing really picked up over the past week. Schmitt still believes a jig and a minnow is still working. He is hearing more people going with leeches and nightcrawlers this weekend too. Schmitt says he's still finding walleyes in shallow water, 6-12 feet. He indicates bait shops are well stocked this season.

Schmitt says Memorial weekend can be a bit different than some weekends because there will be a lot of recreational boating along with those fishing. He suggests keeping your head on a swivel and be aware of those around you.

Glen and I also talked about how the decisions made by the legislature during this session will impact hunters/fishermen.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, it is below.