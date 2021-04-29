Schmitt; Get Ready for the Opener [PODCAST]

Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says he's already excited and looking forward to the Walleye Fishing opener in just over 2 weeks on Saturday May 15. He has these suggestions to make your experience better when it's time to get out there; make sure your boat is ready, batteries are operating, tackle is fully stocked, jigs, and get your live bait a day or two prior to May 15. Schmitt there is plenty of good fishing around Central Minnesota but northern Minnesota is a great place to go to on the opener. Listen to our conversation below.

Schmitt says last year's turnout for the opener was huge as we were in the beginning of the pandemic and many gatherings like sports and concerts just weren't happening. He still expects a big turn out this season and says the weather will also play a role in how many people take part. Schmitt says some of the best pan fishing of the year can be done right now. He says the weather has warmed the water up enough to get the fish moving into shallow water, bays and kind of that sweet spot just off shore where the water starts to get a bit deeper.

Get our free mobile app