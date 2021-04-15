Schmitt; Fishing Opener Isn’t on Mother’s Day Weekend [PODCAST]

Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says the Minnesota Walleye fishing opener is one month from today on May 15. Schmitt says the reason for the later than normal fishing opener is the fishing opener always need to be 2 weeks away from the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend. He says because of this the fishing opener doesn't fall on Mother's Day weekend for the first time in a long time. He says this could lead to more anglers choosing to make it a full weekend of fishing the May 14-16 weekend.

Turkey hunting got underway April 14 in Minnesota. Glen says he was out taking part and saw lots of turkeys on the first day but has shot a turkey yet. Glen expects higher levels of participation in turkey hunting this season. He says interest has grown in hunting and fishing in part due to the pandemic.

Stream trout fishing opener is this Saturday and is a big deal in part of the state. He says the bluff country in southeastern Minnesota is where this is the most popular. He says the DNR website has detailed maps for stream trout fishing.

Schmitt says pan fishing has been adversely affected the weather lately. He says pan fish would be more likely to be active with sunlight or finding parts of the lake that are warmer. Glen says the weather is kind of evening itself out with cooler weather now after the warm stretch of weather we saw about 2 weeks ago.

Glen Schmitt joins me on WJON Thursdays at 8:40 a.m.

