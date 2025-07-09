Even though the 4th of July has come and gone, there are still plenty of festivals and fun yet to come this summer. This weekend has a pop-up splash pad, round 2 of the Roaster's Roast Battle at the Keller Bar, and, of course, the Lovin' Spoonful concert at the Paramount Center for the Arts on Tuesday. The Weekender is here to help you find some fun and excitement with the list of our top five items. Check out the activities we have for you this week below.

Relive high school days of yesteryear with an old-fashioned barn dance on Saturday. Kick up your boots at the Kandi Acres event in Hawick. There will be music by DJ Rellek and a surprise guest band, along with food, a beer garden, games, bingo, a bounce house for the kids, and more. The cost for adults to attend is $10, and kids are free.

Saturday: 5:00 p.m.

Check out a long-standing tradition in Duelm on Sunday by visiting the 130th Annual St. Lawrence Summer Festival. There will be lots to enjoy for the entire family, including live music from Stifle, a beer garden, bingo, Grandma’s Attic rummage sale, kids’ games, burgers, fries, and pies, a silent auction, raffle, and more. Oh, and don’t forget about the Tractor & Classic Car Show. FREE to attend.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Do you love board games? Do you think you are a great detective? You can put your sleuthing skills to the test when the board game Clue comes to life at the St. Cloud branch of the Great River Regional Library on Saturday. Suspects and hints will be everywhere as you try to figure out who done it. Was it Colonel Mustard in the Billiard Room with the rope, or maybe Miss Scarlet in the Conservatory with the lead pipe? FREE to take part.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

If you are looking for a fun and educational event, then the Stearns County History Museum has you covered. The museum is presenting At War and At Home: The WWII Experience with the 2025 theme of Women of WWII. The event will have authentic military vehicles, reenactors, weapons demonstrations, children’s activities like an obstacle course, and trivia. There will be hot dogs, brats, and chips for purchase as well. The event is FREE to attend.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Go under the big top as the circus comes to town. The Do Portugal Circus invades the Crossroad Center parking lot for 10 days of high-flying fun. There will be acrobatics, juggling, comedy, and jaw-dropping excitement for the whole family. Cost is $20 to $65, but you can save by buying your tickets in advance before July 11th.

Friday, July 11th: 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 12th: 2:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m, & 8:00 p.m

Sunday, July 13th: 2:00 p.m. & 5:00 p.m.

Monday, July 14th: 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 15th, no show

Wednesday, July 16th: CLOSED, no show.

Thursday, July 17th: 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 18th: 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 19th: 2:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., & 8:00 p.m

Sunday, July 20th: 2:00 p.m. & 5:00 p.m.

