ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rox (8-3) flipped the script from Friday's loss and earned a win over the Bismarck Larks (4-9) by the same 5-4 score they lost to Mankato by. The Rox got out of the gates early by scoring in the first inning. After a single by Dominic Smaldino and a walk to Tyler Bishop, Tyson LeBlanc doubled to drive them both in and give the Rox an early 2-0 lead. St. Cloud increased the lead to 3-0 on an RBI single by Alex Dupuy in the 2nd.

The Larks would even things out by plating a run in the 4th inning and two more in the 5th, but the tie didn't last long. The Rox reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the 5th on Smaldino's 3rd home run in two games to give them a 4-3 advantage.

Bishop would knock in what turned out to be the game-winning run in the 7th inning on a sac-fly. Bismarck pushed their 4th run across in the top of the 8th, but Brandon Jaenke shut them down in the 9th to pick up the save. Carter Mick got the win in relief, throwing 1.1 scoreless innings. St. Cloud is home to take on the Larks again Sunday afternoon at Joe Faber Field.

