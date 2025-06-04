MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A five-time Grammy Award-winning rap icon is bringing his latest tour to Minnesota. Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter VI" tour will hip hop across the stage at Target Center on August 20th.

The tour is in celebration of 20 years of Tha Carter album series and will feature special guests Tyga and Belly Gang Kushington. The album Tha Carter VI will drop on Friday as well. The tour will hit 34 cities, including Lil Wayne's first-ever headlining show at Madison Square Garden.

He has sold over 100 million records worldwide, with 25 million sold in the United States alone. Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. and on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

