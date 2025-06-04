MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- An artist known for bringing Jazz to a new generation is coming to the Target Center this fall. Laufey will bring her unique blend of jazz, pop, and classical music to Minnesota on October 11th.

The "A Matter of Time" tour coincides with her fourth coming album of the same name, and Suki Waterhouse will join her on all tour dates. Her debut album "Bewitched" debuted in the Billboard Top 20, and she was named one of Time magazine's 2025 Women of the Year.

"A Matter of Time" is scheduled to be released on August 22nd. Tickets for the tour for the general public go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, with pre-sales on Thursday.

