It’s Home Sweet Home For MM Basketball Training

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Central Minnesota basketball training center is moving into its new home. After renting buildings for the past three years MM Basketball Training has its own facility located at 2803 Clearwater Road.

Owner Mendall Midy says it has been a long road to get to this point:

"It has been a fun journey, a stressful journey, but it is very exciting. It's been a year and eight months doing this, trying to find the right facility, the right location that is somewhat central for everybody to come in, found this, it was great, fun process just learning and enjoying the journey."

Midy says he saw the need in central Minnesota for this type of training facility for basketball players and he is excited to finally have a permanent home. He says they also have a recovery room with NBA-caliber equipment:

"We take pride into that because recovery is one thing that we've really wanna educate young people on because as a player I wish I had known about how to do properly recovery because that would have avoided me a lot of injuries that I got."

MM Basketball Training is available year-round for in-person, group, and virtual training. Currently, they have 35 full-time members and about 100 members throughout the year. Midy previously worked with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx Academy.

