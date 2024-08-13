“In This Moment” Set To “Adrenalize” Mystic Lake Showroom
PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- A Grammy-nominated heavy metal band is coming to Minnesota this fall. Hard rockers "In This Moment" are bringing their "Godmode Tour" to Mystic Lake Casino on November 22nd.
The band was nominated for Best Metal Performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards and has numerous Gold-certified singles including "Sick Like Me," "Black Wedding," and "Adrenalize."
The "Godmode Tour" is in support of their 8th studio album by the same name. They will be joined on tour by Kim Dracula and tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.
