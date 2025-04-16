Hop Into Fun With An Eggcellent Weekender

TSM STC TSM STC loading...

Easter is here so of course there are some Easter Egg hunts going on this weekend like the kids hunt Saturday at 10: 00 a.m. at the River of Life Church in Cold Spring, 9:00 a.m. at the Life Assembly of God in St. Cloud on Saturday, head over to Joe Faber Field to hunt with the Huskies at Noon on Saturday, or the 21+ egg hunt hosted by Mr. Nice Guys at Calvary Hill Disc Golf Course at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The Hideawy Bar in Rockville has a fun Easter event too starting at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday with a petting zoo, kids crafts, and free hot dogs and treats for the kids too. We can't list them all here, but there is an egg hunt out there near you. While we are talking Easter, anyone miss those Cadbury Easter Bunny tryouts, or for those wanting a more obscure reference, how about the Easter Cow tryouts?

You won't need a spoonful of sugar to help The Weekender go down, but there is still time to see Mary Poppins at the Paramount Center for the Arts this weekend and next. Friday Night has the St. Cloud Art Crawl in downtown St. Cloud, as well.

As always, there are some new movies to take in. This week, the vampire/horror/adventure, starring Michael B. Jordan, Sinners opens (it seems like Saturday would be the day to see it on National Garlic Day). Also new in theaters is Sneaks, an animated movie about a designer sneaker lost in New York that has Macy Gray, Laurence Fishburne, and Martin Lawrence lending their voice talents to it, and Colorful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing, another animation flick.

As an added Weekender bonus, Mr. Twisty opens for the season on Friday. Stop in and get yourself a cool snack as it is never to early or cold to have an ice cream. And you know your mommy loves you and loves you a bunch when she puts animal crackers in your lunch. Friday is National Animal Cracker Day, so hopefully everyone's mommy gets them a snack.

Break out some Aretha Franklin on Sunday, too, for National Lima Bean

R E S P E C T Day. If you know of an event or have one you would like included in The Weekender email us here.

