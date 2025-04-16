Hop Into Fun With An Eggcellent Weekender
Easter is here so of course there are some Easter Egg hunts going on this weekend like the kids hunt Saturday at 10: 00 a.m. at the River of Life Church in Cold Spring, 9:00 a.m. at the Life Assembly of God in St. Cloud on Saturday, head over to Joe Faber Field to hunt with the Huskies at Noon on Saturday, or the 21+ egg hunt hosted by Mr. Nice Guys at Calvary Hill Disc Golf Course at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday.
The Hideawy Bar in Rockville has a fun Easter event too starting at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday with a petting zoo, kids crafts, and free hot dogs and treats for the kids too. We can't list them all here, but there is an egg hunt out there near you. While we are talking Easter, anyone miss those Cadbury Easter Bunny tryouts, or for those wanting a more obscure reference, how about the Easter Cow tryouts?
You won't need a spoonful of sugar to help The Weekender go down, but there is still time to see Mary Poppins at the Paramount Center for the Arts this weekend and next. Friday Night has the St. Cloud Art Crawl in downtown St. Cloud, as well.
As always, there are some new movies to take in. This week, the vampire/horror/adventure, starring Michael B. Jordan, Sinners opens (it seems like Saturday would be the day to see it on National Garlic Day). Also new in theaters is Sneaks, an animated movie about a designer sneaker lost in New York that has Macy Gray, Laurence Fishburne, and Martin Lawrence lending their voice talents to it, and Colorful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing, another animation flick.
As an added Weekender bonus, Mr. Twisty opens for the season on Friday. Stop in and get yourself a cool snack as it is never to early or cold to have an ice cream. And you know your mommy loves you and loves you a bunch when she puts animal crackers in your lunch. Friday is National Animal Cracker Day, so hopefully everyone's mommy gets them a snack.
Break out some Aretha Franklin on Sunday, too, for National Lima Bean
R E S P E C T Day. If you know of an event or have one you would like included in The Weekender email us here.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Stefan’s Dream Wins 5th Consecutive KVSC Trivia Title
- Sartell Police Chief Silgjord Is Now City’s Public Safety Director
- A Hauntingly Good Time Coming To St. Cloud This Weekend
- Children’s Theatre Star Brings Message Of Hope To New Production
- How Sweet It Is, WJON Show Celebrates One Year Anniversary
- 2024 Another Impactful Season For The Ledge Amphitheater
- 1
Game NightSt. Cloud
Whether you are a serious board gamer or just looking for a relaxing night out, the Good Earth Food Coop is the place for you on Friday. They are hosting a community game night from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. You can bring your favorite board game, card game, or party game and hang out with friends or make new ones. Light refreshments will be served as well. The event is free to attend.
Friday: 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.
- 2
Rock into SpringSt. Cloud
Start Easter a day early with this fun event at The Rock & Art Shop. Kids can paint/decorate a rock to bring home for $5, plus there are mystery eggs with surprises inside to buy for $3, and a gem and fossil dig for $5. A fun, laid-back event for the whole family. Maybe make a rock bunny just in time for Easter.
Saturday: 10:30 a.m.
- 3
Pop Up Record ShopSt. Cloud
Vinyl fans can try to find those hard-to-find gems at Bad Habit Brewing. The local establishment is hosting the Twin Cities Record Show Pop Up from Noon to 4 p.m. Get ready to do some crate digging for 45s, 33 1/3s, CDs, cassettes, and music memorabilia. If you have any music or stereo equipment to sell you can contact them ahead of time to. The event is free to attend but might as well pony up and have a pint and some food while you are there.
Saturday: 12:00 – 4:00 p.m.
- 4
Vintage ExpoMinneapolis
You won’t need a Tardis, phone booth, hot tub or DeLorean to go back in time this Saturday. Head down to the Minneapolis Convention Center for the Time Travelers Vintage Expo for a blast from the past. Billed as the largest traveling retro market in the U.S., the expo will have vintage clothing, retro-inspired handmade goods, home goods, and more. The cost is $10 for advance tickets, $12 the day of the show. Kids 12 and under get in for free.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- 5
CircusBloomington
See the fun under the “Big Top” of the Mall of America with the Royal Canadian International Circus. The Royal Canadian International Circus brings together thrilling acts from all over the globe in one big show. There will be trapeze artists, a laser motorbike show, jugglers, acrobatics, aerial dancers, and more. Go for the circus and then stay for the shopping. Tickets are $39.50 for general admission, $45.00 for VIP seating, and $60.00 for ringside.
Wednesday: 7:00 p.m.
Thursday: 7:00 p.m.
Friday: 12:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m.
Saturday: 12:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
Sunday: 12:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m.