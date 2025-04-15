Spotlight: GREAT Theatre&#8217;s Mary Poppins On Stage At The Paramount

Spotlight: GREAT Theatre’s Mary Poppins On Stage At The Paramount

Photo Courtesy 919 Studios

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There's a Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious show on stage at the Paramount Theater.

GREAT Theatre's production of Mary Poppins opened last weekend and they have eight more performances over the next two weekends.

Photo Courtesy of 919 Studio
Executive Director Lacey Schirmers says it takes a lot of time and hard work to bring a production of this caliber to life. She says planning starts about two years out, and then they put together the creative team.

So hire the director and choreographer, it's a different team that works on every single show, and they will start the designs and concepts a good nine to 12 months out.

Schirmers says auditions are held four to five months before the premiere, and rehearsals begin eight to 10 weeks out. At any given time, GREAT is working on three to four productions in various stages.

Photo Courtesy of 919 Studio
Mary Poppins has performances this Thursday through Saturday and next week Friday through Sunday. The matinees are nearly sold out, but the evening shows have more availability.

Photo courtesy of 919 Studio
She says, that besides their big productions, they are also getting ready for their summer camp season.

Every age group still has openings somewhere, one of the weeks at one of the locations, so there are still openings for everybody.  And, we do have a waitlist for each of the camps.

GREAT's second annual Gala is coming up on Saturday, April 26th.

The production of Eurydice opens on May 9th at the Helegson Learning Lab.

Paramount Theater photo courtesy WJON.com's Paul Habstritt
