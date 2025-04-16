Art Crawl Throughout Downtown St. Cloud On Good Friday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The first Art Crawl of the year is this Friday in downtown St. Cloud.

18 venues will feature works of art from local artists from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Organizer Katy Copa is from the White Horse. She says they've been involved with the Art Crawls from the beginning.

At the White Horse we do a support local with local spirits and local beers, so to be able to support local artists is also cool. You get new people in that maybe wouldn't have come to the White Horse, but they are out looking for art. We leave our art up until the next Art Crawl.

Copa says they will also have Artists By The Trio.

It's kind of like an art fair inside the Art Crawl. There will be about 10 artists there, and they have tents set up next to the Granite Trio, which is in front of the old Herberger's building. There is a big sidewalk area that we can use.

Copa says sandwich boards downtown will have a QR code for a virtual map, or you can get a printed map that will have all the stops along with information on the artists at those locations.

The Downtown Alliance organizes four Art Crawls a year in April, June, August, and October on the third Friday of those months.

