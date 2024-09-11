Holdingford Students Raise Money For Stearns County K9 Dog

HOLDINGFORD (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office will be getting a new bloodhound thanks in part to some Holdingford students. Members of the Holdingford FFA presented the Sheriff's Office with a check over $3,000 on Tuesday.

The $3,000 donation will turn into $6,000 with a matching grant from the 2024 Central Minnesota K9 Foundation. 20 students raised the money through a peach-selling campaign in May and June.

The kids sold the peaches door to door to friends, family, and community members and partnered with the BoHo Cafe to sell the produce to their customers.

