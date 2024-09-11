Holdingford Students Raise Money For Stearns County K9 Dog

Holdingford Students Raise Money For Stearns County K9 Dog

Taylor Peck, Holdingford Schools

HOLDINGFORD (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office will be getting a new bloodhound thanks in part to some Holdingford students. Members of the Holdingford FFA presented the Sheriff's Office with a check over $3,000 on Tuesday.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The $3,000 donation will turn into $6,000 with a matching grant from the 2024 Central Minnesota K9 Foundation. 20 students raised the money through a peach-selling campaign in May and June.

The kids sold the peaches door to door to friends, family, and community members and partnered with the BoHo Cafe to sell the produce to their customers.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

Holdingford...in Pictures

 

The Town of Vining, Minnesota is Filled with Totally Unique Sculptures

 

See Crazy Shipping Container House for Sale in Minneapolis

Filed Under: Holdingford FFA, Stearns County K9, stearns county sheriff's office
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON