Hallelujah! Pop Opera Is Coming To Minnesota In December

PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- Christmas will take on an operatic feel this December in Prior Lake. The Tenors are bringing their famous mix of operatic pop and classical to the Mystic Lake Casino on December 13th.

The Tenors are Victor Micallef, Clifton Murray, Alberto Urso, and Mark Masri, and have been thrilling fans with their powerful songs for years. The four-man group has been seen on hundreds of television shows and performed at iconic venues like The Hollywood Bowl and Radio City Music Hall.

The Tenors recently released their sixth album "Christmas with The Tenors" and have sold over one million albums worldwide. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m.

