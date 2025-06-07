ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud resident has been appointed to a Minnesota state board. Governor Tim Walz has reappointed Todd Holman to the Board of Water and Soil Resources. In addition to Holman, Ron Staples of Morris was reappointed to the board.

Holman and Morris's terms start on June 11th and run until January 1st, 2029. The Board of Water and Soil Resources coordinates and oversees the water and soil resources management activities of local government units through the approval of state grants, local plans, cost-sharing contracts, and performance evaluation.

Its mission is to improve and protect Minnesota's water and soil resources. Holman was first appointed to the board in 2023, and he was one of ten appointments by Governor Walz.

