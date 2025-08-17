GLENWOOD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Saturday afternoon crash south of Glenwood sent three people to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 3:15 p.m., a pickup truck being driven by 53-year-old Malinda Klinghagen of Sioux Falls, SD, was going North on Highway 104, and an SUV being driven by 71-year-old Wallace Kill of Morris was going west on County Road 18 when the two vehicles crashed in the intersection. Klinghagen and a 14-year-old girl in her truck were taken to Glacial Ridge Hospital in Glennwood with non-life-threatening injuries. Kill was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

