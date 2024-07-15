Gas Prices Fall in Minnesota, Rise Nationally

Gas Prices Fall in Minnesota, Rise Nationally

Getty Images

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 4.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.30 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.49 per gallon.

The national average price of diesel has risen 2.3 cents in the last week and stands at $3.83 per gallon.

Gas Buddy says, much like last summer, the nation's average price of gasoline has remained somewhat stuck in the mid $3 per gallon range. Hurricane Beryl had no major impact on prices.

For now, we'll continue to see small price fluctuations as we await news of any hurricane-fueled refinery disruptions or other supply changes.

