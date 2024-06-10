Gas, Diesel Prices Falling for Early Summer Season

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We've seen one of the larger weekly drops in the national average price of gasoline in some time.

Gas Buddy says with the declines Americans will spend roughly $425 million less per week on gasoline than a year ago.

In addition, the price of diesel has fallen alongside gasoline to its lowest level since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.

Gas Buddy expects additional declines ahead of July 4th. Six states now have average prices below $3 per gallon.

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 4.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 6.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.75 per gallon.

