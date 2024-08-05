Fred Again Coming To A Place He’s Never Been

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A renowned music producer, singer, songwriter, and DJ is coming to Minnesota next month. Fred Again will wow fans at Target Center on September 25th.

The show is part of his "places we've never been tour" and comes on the heels of Fred Again's sold-out stadium show at L.A.s Memorial Colisseum. The tour announcement coincides with the news of his highly anticipated album, "ten days" due out on September 6th.

2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3 Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images loading...

The new LP features 10 songs including "adore you," "ten," and "places to be." Fred Again won the 2024 Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album and was nominated for Best New Artist. Tickets go on sale on Friday at Noon.

