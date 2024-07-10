Waite Park Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A motorcycle driver has been killed in a crash in St. Cloud.

The St. Cloud Police Department says the incident happened at about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 29th Avenue and 2nd Street South. Two motorcycles were traveling east on 2nd Street South approaching the intersection of 29th Avenue South when they made contact with each other, causing one of the drivers to lose control and crash into the traffic signal pole.

The driver who struck the pole, 19-year-old Kaden Johnson of Waite Park, died in the crash.

The driver of the other motorcycle, 27-year-old William Woodruff of Clara City, has minor injuries. He was treated and released from St. Cloud Hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

