Fashion Is In Bloom In Cold Spring On Monday

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- A one-of-a-kind fashion show is taking place in Cold Spring Monday night. Cinder Boutique and Alora Acres are teaming up to present Runway En Bloom.

The show will take place outside in the Alora Acres gardens and feature fall fashions from Cinder Boutique. Cinder Boutique Owner Lori Ruhland says when Caroline Nierenhausen of Alora Acres approached her about the collaboration she thought it was a great idea:

"She thought of the idea of doing a fashion show through her gardens and I was all in, I thought that it was a brilliant idea I love just collaborating and brainstorming with other women business owners and yeah, here we are."

Nierenhausen says they have been collaborating for about 18 months on a few other in-store events at Cinder Boutique but Runway En Bloom will be their first joint show. She says they wanted to expand their collaboration:

"So just trying to think outside of the box of different, unique ways to help promote both of our businesses and provide a fun experience for people in the community."

Ruhland says they sold out the 40 tickets for the show fairly quickly and they hope to turn Runway EN Bloom into an annual event. After the show attendees will be able to shop the modeled outfits and cut their own bouquets too.

