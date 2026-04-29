BUFFALO (WJON News) -- A man on a bike was hurt when he was struck by a vehicle.

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The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. in Buffalo. A Jeep being driven by 74-year-old Caroline Wait of Buffalo was driving through the intersection of 3rd Avenue Northeast and Highway 55. A bicycle being ridden by 61-year-old Allen Wirgau of Buffalo was going through the intersection of 3rd Avenue Northeast and Highway 55. They collided in the intersection.

Wirgau was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Wait was not hurt.