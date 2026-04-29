Buffalo Man Injured In Bike Collision With Jeep
BUFFALO (WJON News) -- A man on a bike was hurt when he was struck by a vehicle.
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The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. in Buffalo. A Jeep being driven by 74-year-old Caroline Wait of Buffalo was driving through the intersection of 3rd Avenue Northeast and Highway 55. A bicycle being ridden by 61-year-old Allen Wirgau of Buffalo was going through the intersection of 3rd Avenue Northeast and Highway 55. They collided in the intersection.
Wirgau was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Wait was not hurt.
Humourous St. Cloud Sign
For over two years, the sign outside the St. Cloud Vacuum and Sewing Center has been bringing smiles to drivers on Division Street. Check out some of the creative and funny signs that have been brightening the mood of St. Cloud.