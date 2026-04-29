SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Sauk Rapids has named its' Citizen of the Year.

Nine-two-year-old Yvonne Crandall is being honored with this year's award. For several years, Crandall has served as a dedicated volunteer at Living Waters Food Shelf in Sauk Rapids. The city says she also selflessly serves the community through countless other outreach ministry projects.

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Yvonne Crandall will be formally recognized by the Sauk Rapids City Council at its May 11th meeting, which will take place at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at the Sauk Rapids Government Center.