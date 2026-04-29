SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- An educator who once worked in the Sauk Rapids-Rice School District is coming back in an interim role.

The district has announced it has named Eric Olson as the interim principal at Pleasantview Elementary.

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He is the current superintendent in the Monticello School District through June 30th, when planned to retire. Olson has also worked as a middle school alternative education teacher and a 3rd grade teacher at Sauk Rapids-Rice, a middle school assistant principal and activities director at Monticello Middle School, an elementary principal at Pinewood Elementary School, and an early childhood-kindergarten principal at Eastview Education Center in the Monticello School District.

He has both a K-12 Principal and Superintendent License from St. Cloud State University.

He will start his new role on July 1st.