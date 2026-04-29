CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Clearwater Wednesday morning.

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The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 5:40 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 24 and 179th Street North in Wright County. A vehicle being driven by 21-year-old Benjamin Bieniek of Holdingford was going south on Highway 24. A vehicle driven by 27-year-old Harlan Nohava of Kimball was going north on Highway 24, attempting to turn onto 179th Street North, when they collided.

Bieniek was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Nohava was not hurt.