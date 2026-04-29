Clearwater Intersection Crash Leaves One Injured
CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Clearwater Wednesday morning.
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The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 5:40 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 24 and 179th Street North in Wright County. A vehicle being driven by 21-year-old Benjamin Bieniek of Holdingford was going south on Highway 24. A vehicle driven by 27-year-old Harlan Nohava of Kimball was going north on Highway 24, attempting to turn onto 179th Street North, when they collided.
Bieniek was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Nohava was not hurt.
History of Minnesota Twins' Managers
Everyone knows Tom Kelly managed the Twins to their only two World Series Titles, but have you ever wondered who the most successful Twins' Managers were?
Check out the history of managers for the Minnesota Twins below, along with their records.
Gallery Credit: Minnesota Twins