Emmy Award Winning Comedian Is Coming To Minnesota

PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- A two-time Emmy-winning comedian is coming to Minnesota this winter. Comedian, writer, actress, and producer Sarah Silverman is bringing her "Postmortem" tour to Mystic Lake Casino on December 7th.

Silverman most recently has been hosting the TBS show "Stupid Pet Tricks." and her latest streaming special, "Sarah Silverman: Somone You Love" can be seen on Max. Her Netflix special "A Speck of Dust" was nominated for two Emmy Awards and a Grammy Award and she voices Ollie in "Bob's Burgers" and Vanellope in both "Wreck It Ralph" movies.

Silverman's movie career includes roles in "Something About Mary," "School of Rock," and "A Million Ways to Die in the West." Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

