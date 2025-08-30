EDEN PRAIRIE (WJON News) -- A 2-year-old child sustained life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle last Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, August 21st. Authorities say an adult and four children were hit by a vehicle in the 8400 block of Mitchell Road near Chestnut Drive in Eden Prairie.

The vehicle fled the scene after the crash. 2-year-old Somaia Kamawai was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. 27-year-old Spogmai Kamawai, 3-year-old Asma Kamawai, 4-year-old Hafsa Kamawai, and an infant, Samir Kamawai, were not hurt. The State Patrol says a possible vehicle and driver have been identified, and the investigation is still active.

