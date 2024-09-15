Crowded House Treats Fans To Musical Chocolate Cake At The Ledge [PHOTO GALLERY]
WAITE PARK -- The Australian group Crowded House brought "Chocolate Cake" and other musical treats to the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park on Saturday night. Liam FInn got the night started at 7:00 p.m. playing songs from his upcoming album "Hyperverse."
He has some technical issues but still kept the fans engaged while he worked through them. He played a rousing cover of Devo's "Whip It" too and he is would join Crowded House later as he is lead signer Neil Finn's son.
In between shows fans could scan a QR Code to vote on one of 9 songs for the band to play during their set. Then anyone who voted for the winning song was entered into a drawing to win an autographed copy of the show's setlist. The 9 songs were:
Chocolate Cake
Lester
Sweet Dreams
Elephants
Black and White Boy
Not The Girl You Think You Are
Locked Out
I Got You
Into Temptation
CrowdCrowded House took the stage a little after 8:00 p.m. and got the crowd going right way with their hit "World Where You Live." The band mixed in songs from their new album "Gravity Stairs," their hits, and some deeper album cuts including songs from the Finn brothers' other group "Split Enz." One of the highlights from the show was when the group brought Paul Arlo Guthrie out on stage to play the song "When You Come." Bassist Nick Seymour said it was the first time they had performed the song with Guthrie since 1993.
The band joked with the audience and interacted with them a lot during the show including poking fun the the fans for their accent. Crowded House played for almost two hours and wrapped up with their hits "Don't Dream It's Over," "Something So Strong," and "Weather With You." They did come out for a two-song encore of "Locked Out," and "Better Be Home Soon." Check out the gallery of photos from the show below. The season of music at The Ledge comes to an end on Wednesday with Cypress Hill.
Crowded House at The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024
