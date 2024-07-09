Three Hurt in Crash On Interstate 94 in Stearns County

AVON (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a crash on Interstate 94 in Stearns County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. Monday near Avon. Two vehicles were both going west when they collided.

Nineteen-year-old Wyatt Meyer of Mapleton was driving one of the vehicles. The driver of the second vehicle was 60-year-old Bashir Bihi from St. Cloud. His passenger was 45-year-old Madina Hasaan of St. Cloud.

All three people were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

