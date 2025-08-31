BUFFALO TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A crash northeast of Buffalo sent one person to the hospital on Saturday afternoon. The incident happened at about 2:00 p.m., four and a half miles northeast of Buffalo. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Chevrolet Impala driven by 44-year-old Sianae Borkay of Big Lake and a Nissan Altima driven by Kristana Rascoe of Elk River were both going south on Highway 55 when they crashed at the intersection of 50th Street Northeast. Borkay was taken to the Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Rascoe and two children in her car were not hurt.

