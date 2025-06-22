Morning Crash Near Buffalo Sends One To The Hospital
ROCKFORD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Sunday morning crash sent one person to the hospital near Buffalo. Authorities say a car driven by 33-year-old Luz Emilia Solorzano Juarez of Monticello was going east on Highway 55 at about 10:00 a.m.
Meanwhile, an SUV driven by 71-year-old Daniel Kelzer of Monticello was going west on Highway 55 when the two vehicles crashed in the eastbound intersection.
Solorzano Juarzez was taken to the Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and Kelzer was not hurt in the crash.
