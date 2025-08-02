Teen Driver Hospitalized After Highway 55 Crash
ROCKFORD (WJON News) -- A crash on Highway 55 in Rockford sent one person to the hospital Friday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 3:45 p.m., a dump truck driven by 58-year-old Robin Johnson of Annandale was going east on Highway 55, and a car driven by a 17-year-old girl was going north on Autumn Oaks Drive when they crashed. The girl was taken to the Buffalo Hospital with unknown injuries, and Johnson was not hurt in the crash.
