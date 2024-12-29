Crash In Paynesville Sends One Person To The Hospital

PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- A Saturday afternoon crash in Paynesville sent one person to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 3:50 p.m. a car driven by 22-year-old Khue Xiong of Brooklyn, Minnesota was going south on Lake Avenue and a car driven by 33-year-old Michael Porter of Blue Earth was going north on Highway 55 when they crashed in the intersection.

Porter was taken to the Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and Xiong was not hurt in the crash. A child passenger in Porter's car 7-year old Pruitt Porter was not hurt in the crash.

