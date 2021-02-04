Buffalo Woman Hurt After Crashing Into Ditch Near Rockford
ROCKFORD -- A Buffalo woman was hurt after driving her vehicle into the ditch Thursday morning.
The incident happened at around 9:45 a.m. on Highway 55 in Rockford Township.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 34-year-old Jacqueline Jones was heading east on Highway 55, when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the ditch.
Jones was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities say snowy road conditions were a factor in the crash.
