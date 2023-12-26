One Person Has Died In Crash Near Glenwood

CHIPPEWA FALLS TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person died and another person was hurt in a crash near Glenwood on Sunday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 10:00 p.m. an SUV driven by 18-year-old Preston Linder of Willmar was going East on Highway 55, and a car driven by 57-year-old Michelle Kliber of Glenwood was going West when they crashed head-on.

Kliber died at the scene. Linder was taken to Glacial Ridge Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

