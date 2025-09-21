Elderly Couple Injured In Crash, Driver Unharmed
ROCKFORD (WJON News) -- A driver and her passenger were hurt in a crash in Rockford on Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV being driven by 80-year-old Sandra Heston of Spring Lake Park was stopped at the intersection of Highway 55 and Main Street to turn onto north Main Street. Meanwhile, a pickup truck being driven by 63-year-old Bill Plamann of Dassel was going west on Highway 55 when the two vehicles crashed. Heston and a passenger in her SUV, 83-year-old Gerald Heston, also of Spring Lake Park, were taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with non-life-threatening injuries. Plamann was not hurt in the crash.
