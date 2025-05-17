BUFFALO (WJON News) -- A chain reaction crash in Buffalo between four vehicles sent three people to the hospital on Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 1:08 p.m., a pickup driven by 60-year-old Edgar Belland was stopped at a red light on westbound Highway 55 when he was hit by an SUV that was also going west on Highway 55, being driven by 60-year-old Thomas Ponsford of Annandale.

Belland's truck was then forced into a van being driven by 52-year-old Jason Nelson of Cokato, which then crashed into a second SUV being driven by 33-year-old Erik Haines of Maple Grove. Both Grove and Nelson were also going west on Highway 55 at the time of the crash.

Get our free mobile app

Belland and Ponsford were taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in Belland's truck, 87-year-old Karen Kauppi, was also taken to the Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Nelson and Haines were not hurt in the crash.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come Visit Watkins, MN With Us in Pictures

Come Visit Cold Spring With Us in Pictures