Afternoon Crash In Buffalo Sends One Person To The Hospital

BUFFALO (WJON News) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a crash Monday afternoon in Buffalo.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car and a Freightliner Semi-Truck were both going south on Highway 25 when they collided.

The driver of the car, 42-year-old Isaiah Cowan of Maple Grove, was taken to Alina Health in Buffalo with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi-truck, 59-year-old Leon Gilder of Delano, was not hurt in the crash.

