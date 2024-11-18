Afternoon Crash In Buffalo Sends One Person To The Hospital
BUFFALO (WJON News) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a crash Monday afternoon in Buffalo.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a car and a Freightliner Semi-Truck were both going south on Highway 25 when they collided.
The driver of the car, 42-year-old Isaiah Cowan of Maple Grove, was taken to Alina Health in Buffalo with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi-truck, 59-year-old Leon Gilder of Delano, was not hurt in the crash.
