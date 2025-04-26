Crash Near Buffalo Sends Two People To The Hospital
ROCKFORD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash near Buffalo on late Friday afternoon.
The Minnesota State Patrol says around 16:47 p.m. an SUV driven by 36-year-old Sarah Paulson of Rockford was going east on 10th Street Southeast, and an SUV driven by 21-year-old Tanner Marohn of Annandale was going east on Highway 55 when they collided in the intersection.
Both Paulson and Marohn were taken to North Memorial-Robinsdale Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Three children in Paulson's vehicle, ages 8, 6, and 3, were not hurt in the crash.
