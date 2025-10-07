Motorcycle Rider Injured In Morning Crash Near Buffalo

Motorcycle Rider Injured In Morning Crash Near Buffalo

Paul Habstritt, WJON

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A motorcycle rider was sent to the hospital after a crash near Buffalo on Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says 56-year-old Joseph Kaithoff of Big Lake was hurt when the motorcycle he was riding crashed with an SUV at about 6:00 a.m. Kaithoff was going south on Highway 25 while an SUV being driven by 55-year-old Jason Munger of Buffalo was making a left turn from 60th Street Northeast to go north on Highway 25 when they collided. Kaithoff was taken to the Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Munger was not hurt.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: The top small towns for taking in America's fall foliage

Stacker takes a look at leaf-peeping hotspots across America.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from

Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: The history behind all 63 national parks in the US

The National Parks System manages 63 national parks. Stacker analyzed NPS info to compile the history and features of each. 

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: Buffalo Crash, minnesota state patrol
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON