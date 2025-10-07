BUFFALO TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A motorcycle rider was sent to the hospital after a crash near Buffalo on Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says 56-year-old Joseph Kaithoff of Big Lake was hurt when the motorcycle he was riding crashed with an SUV at about 6:00 a.m. Kaithoff was going south on Highway 25 while an SUV being driven by 55-year-old Jason Munger of Buffalo was making a left turn from 60th Street Northeast to go north on Highway 25 when they collided. Kaithoff was taken to the Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Munger was not hurt.

