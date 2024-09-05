Below Average Tornado Season So Far in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- It's been a fairly quiet tornado season so far in Minnesota with a preliminary total of 36 fairly weak tornadoes as of September 4.
One of the 36 tornadoes was in Melrose.
The Minnesota State Climatology Office says the 1991-2020 average in Minnesota for a season is 46.
Last year there were 25.
For comparison, Iowa has had a preliminary total of 113 tornadoes so far in 2024.
