Below Average Tornado Season So Far in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- It's been a fairly quiet tornado season so far in Minnesota with a preliminary total of 36 fairly weak tornadoes as of September 4.

One of the 36 tornadoes was in Melrose.

The Minnesota State Climatology Office says the 1991-2020 average in Minnesota for a season is 46.

Last year there were 25.

For comparison, Iowa has had a preliminary total of 113 tornadoes so far in 2024.

