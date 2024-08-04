Melrose Cleaning Up After Saturday Night’s Storm

MELROSE (WJON News) -- Residents and city leaders are assessing the damage after a storm moved through Melrose on Saturday night.

Mayor Joe Finken met with city staff on Sunday morning. He says on the west side of town there are a couple of businesses that suffered storm damage, Melrose Metal Works and Munson Feed.

Finken says some townhomes in that area have also been damaged.

On the south side of town, there is a turkey barn that was destroyed along with a storage building.

Finken says there is a lot of tree damage at the golf course.

About eight homes remain without power in Melrose, with those needed to be reconnected individually.

The city water is back working at 100 percent again, after briefly having some issues on Saturday night.

On Saturday night the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for central Stearns County after a trained weather spotter saw what they believed was a tornado touchdown just south of Melrose. That will need to be officially confirmed by the National Weather Service.

There was a separate Tornado Warning for the St. Cloud metro area at the same time due to some rotation in the clouds over Benton County.

