Another Round of Strong Storms Possible in MN Tuesday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A line of thunderstorms will move through the area Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Isolated damaging winds and a tornado or two are possible, primarily across eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
Widespread rainfall amounts of 0.5-1" could exacerbate ongoing flooding, especially where locally higher amounts occur.
