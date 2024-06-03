Another Round of Strong Storms Possible in MN Tuesday

Another Round of Strong Storms Possible in MN Tuesday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A line of thunderstorms will move through the area Tuesday afternoon and evening.

National Weather Service
Isolated damaging winds and a tornado or two are possible, primarily across eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Widespread rainfall amounts of 0.5-1" could exacerbate ongoing flooding, especially where locally higher amounts occur.

