WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The cool and windy weather didn't stop fans from going to the Ledge Amphitheater Sunday night. Alison Krauss and Union Station were in Waite Park for their Arcadia tour, and the house was packed.

Willie Watson was the opening act and played for about 40 minutes. Krauss and Union Station took the stage at 8:30 p.m. and went right into their song "Looks Like the End of the Road," followed up by "Granite Mills" and "Choctaw Hayride."

Krauss was prepared for the cooler weather, wearing a long fleece coat. She commented to the crowd that it was so cold even Russell was cold, and it was nice to see everyone at the Ledge instead of staying home to watch Real Housewives of Minneapolis, which brought a chuckle from the crowd.

The band also played "Rain, Please Go Away," which was only fitting once the light rain started about 9:10 p.m. People were bundled up with hoodies and blankets, but that didn't stop them from enjoying the show. The temperature at the start of the show was 58 degrees, and with the wind, it felt like 47.

Alison Krauss and Union Station kicked off a big week of shows at the Ledge with the Wallflowers and ZZ Top on hand Thursday, Chicago on Friday, and the week wraps up with the Bare Naked Ladies on Sunday. Check out pictures from the Alison Krauss show below.

Alison Krauss & Union Station at the Ledge. Alison Krauss and Union Station braved the cool and windy weather at the Ledge Amphitheater for the second show in 2025 and kicking off a big week of concerts in Waite Park. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

